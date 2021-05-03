Rapper Quando Rondo and his entourage were reportedly shot at on Sunday morning in Georgia, according to TMZ. One man close to the rapper was reportedly wounded.

According to the report, Quando and his entourage were caught in the middle of gunfire at a convenience store ten minutes away from where the rapper performed this weekend. Shots were reported at approximately 3:20 AM on Sunday morning. Law enforcement sources believe that somebody started shooting at them from across the street or on a nearby highway. Quando was reportedly not present at the crime scene when police arrived but the publication notes that he was at the convenience store when shots rang out. It's unclear if he was wounded but he has been updating his social media on Monday morning.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The man that was brought to the hospital was reportedly shot in the hand. The group was reportedly not at the convenience store for long before the shooting happened.

Back in November 2020, Quando Rondo was involved in a physical altercation with rapper King Von outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. Von allegedly threw a punch at Quando, which prompted a gunfight to break out, killing the 26-year-old Von. Since then, there has been a heightened sense of danger for Quando, who continues to try and move past the tragic incident. This weekend, he performed at his first concert since Von's death, rapping for a crowd of only fifty people.

We will keep you posted with further updates regarding this incident.

