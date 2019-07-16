Quality Control's been quietly preparing for the release of their second label compilation album. Following a successful year for both Migos and Lil Yachty in 2017, QC dropped off Control The Streets Vol. 1. If you thought that Quality Control was actually going to let summer 2019 dropping off some heat, you were highly mistaken. Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 officially has a release date set for next month.

Migos, Lil Yachty, and Quality Control CEO "P" took to Instagram to announce the release date for Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2 as well as the cover art. The project is set to drop on August 16th and tonight, we'll be receiving a little teaser. City Girls and Saweetie will be dropping off their new collaboration, "Come On" tonight. There's also another single that's set to drop tonight, although it's unsure who will be on the single.

P's signed a few new artists to both Quality Control and their management company, Solid Foundation Management since the release of the last compilation. The most notable names are Trippie Redd and Cardi B who signed to Solid Foundation. Jordan Hollywood also penned a deal with Quality Control last year. Quavo and "P" signed 14-year-old rapper Street Bud to the label earlier this year shortly after Quality Control signed their first R&B act, Layton Greene.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info on Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2.