According to some new reports, Young Thug, Gunna, and Pusha T were all supposed to be featured on a song called "Paranoid" on Pop Smoke's new album, which saw Pusha reportedly dissing Drake yet again. Pop Smoke's posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, dropped today, and while the project was a comfort to many fans, some couldn't help but take notice of a few artists that didn't quite make the cut. Some fans were hoping to see fellow Brooklyn drill rappers like Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow, while others wanted the likes of Young Thug and Gunna to make an appearance. According to Pop's manager, Steven Victor, though, Thugger and Gunna were actually supposed to be featured on the album, but unfortunately, there was a glitch. He ensured fans that they would be fixing the glitch ASAP, meaning Thugger and Gunna should be showing up on Shoot For The Stars in no time.

While Steven only mentioned that Young Thug and Gunna had accidentally been excluded, according to a report by Hip-Hop Lately, Pusha T was also supposed to appear on the same track called "Paranoid" alongside them. The publication cites a Youtube video claiming to be the leaked song, as well as some lyrics to the song that were published on Genius. On his reported verse, Pusha appears to take aim at his longtime foe, Drake, by making a dig about Mississauga, the neighbouring city to Drake's hometown of Toronto. Check out Pusha's whole verse below:

You know reality bites

It's chess not checkers

Those empty threats only sound good on your records

If the patois is not followed by blocka

It's like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa

Let 'em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra

Only to find the blade, flyin' back through LaGuardia

I might even buy a home out in Mississauga

On my walls, half scrawls of Tshabalala's

Many doors, that are sprawled, they my il nana's

Make a call, she gon' crawl, Bad Gyal Patra

I'm involved then absolved, I am Godfather, hush