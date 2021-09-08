Pusha T hasn't released any new music recently but there's an album that's apparently on the way. However, the rapper's been back in the limelight -- at least on social media -- this week following the release of both Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy. Their feud has been well-documented but Push has slyly thrown shade in Drake's direction over the past few days.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

At first, Pusha T liked a tweet that observed the first and second-day streaming numbers between Drake and Kanye. The latter took the lead on the second day of full-day streams while the former shattered Spotify and Apple Records within the first day of streaming. Of course, the Internet took notice immediately but it wasn't enough to garner a response from Drake.

Pusha T is apparently still scrolling the timeline in search of Drake slander. Earlier today, fans noticed Pusha T liked a tweet that suggested he managed to push Drake out of hip-hop. "crazy how pusha t literally managed to push drake out of hip hop entirely," the tweet reads. It's not really an accurate claim but Pusha T went ahead and clicked the red heart underneath the tweet.

While Drake doesn't address Pusha T on his new album, he definitely did send a few shots at Kanye's direction on "7am on Bridle Path." Perhaps, the recent spree of liked tweets could reignite their feud on wax but chances are it doesn't.

Check out the tweet below.