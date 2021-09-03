Drake Snaps, Takes Shots At Kanye On "7am On Bridle Path"

Drake's Certified Lover Boy is here, and while it might not be the "straight-up rap album" across the board, there are certainly plenty of bars to unpack in these early listening sessions. Naturally, "7am On Bridle Path" is one of the hardest tracks in that regard, a four-minute occasion for Drizzy to snap -- and that he does, as expected given the reputation of the series.

Between clever allusions to Canada's current Prime Minister and Nipsey Hussle tributes, Drake uses the majority of "7am" to address his longtime rival Kanye West. Though he doesn't single the DONDA artist out by name, many of his bars are directly aimed at Kanye, who previously made headlines after leaking Drake's home address. "You ni**as hot to them little kids, you ain't famous to me," he raps. "Told you I'm aimin' straight for the head, not aiming to please / I could give a fuck about who designing your sneakers and tees."

"Give that address to your driver, make it your destination," he continues. "Stead of just a post out of desperation / This me reachin' the deepest state of my meditation / While you over there tryna impress the nation." Overall, "7am On Bridle Path" is a potential album highlight, at least in these early days. Check it out for yourself now, and share your thoughts in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Isn't that an ironic revelation?

Give that address to your driver, make it your destination

Stead of just a post out of desperation

This me reachin' the deepest state of my meditation

While you over there tryna impress the nation

Mind's runnin' wild with the speculation

Why the fuck we peacemakin', doin' the explanations

If we just gon' be right back in that bitch without hesitation?