Pusha-T just won't let Drake off the hook. Clearly, the two still have a lot of bad blood, which was evidenced after Pusha-T "liked" a post criticizing Drake's new cover artwork for his upcoming album Certified Lover Boy.

The two rappers have been at odds for years, and their feud has extended to include Kanye West in recent times. After Drake unveiled the cover artwork for his new album, which shows multiple emojis of pregnant women, a critic went off about how the design could be indicative of a larger issue in the art world.

"Tell me the (art) world values mediocre White cis-male artists above all else Without telling me the (art) world values mediocre White cis-male artists above all else," wrote the critic on Instagram, attaching a photo of Drake's cover art. The feminist take was seemingly co-signed and "liked" by none other than Pusha-T, Drake's arch-nemesis, who appeared to agree with the message. "Thanks @champagnepapi for reaffirming the utter mediocrity that rises to the top of the art world," added the critic.

With Drake's album set to release in a couple of days, Pusha-T jumping back into their feud was expected. However, did anyone expect him to take such an approach to the cover art?

Check out the "liked" post below and read about Pusha-T's latest diss against Drake here.