Pusha T is one of the best rappers in the world and whenever he drops a new album, fans are excited to see what he comes up with. Unfortunately, we haven't heard a new Push album in over three years. The last time we heard from him was on the 2018 AOTY contender DAYTONA which was entirely produced by Kanye West. Over the last few months, Pusha T has teased a new project, although now, he is finally confirming the existence of said album.

While attending an event put on by Jay Z for the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 club, Pusha T spoke to reporters and noted that the album is, indeed, on the way, although he refused to give a concrete timeline.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Courvoisier Cognac

“New album coming soon, check for Donda,” Pusha exclaimed. Of course, DONDA dropped this morning, and Pusha T had a role in the creation of the album. This is a project that fans had been waiting months for, and now that the release is out of the way, Kanye and Pusha T can focus on the latter's new effort.

After DONDA's release, Pusha T took to social media where he said "This is about power, money, influence and taste…nothing more, nothing less. Watching you “joystick the culture” makes us all proud. Continue to do things your way, congrats, and I’m honored to have been a part of the process."

Needless to say, Pusha T and Kanye West are ready to give the fans a lot more, and we cannot wait for it.