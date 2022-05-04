Pusha T says that he didn't want to "cheapen" his new album, It's Almost Dry, by adding any bars directed at Drake. Push discussed his beef with the Toronto rapper during a new interview with GQ Hype.

When asked about an alleged diss from Drake on a recently leaked Jack Harlow track, Push said he's moved on from the entire dilemma.

“I mean, my album is that good. I could never cheapen my album with [that],” he tells the outlet. “I’m cool now. Have a good time. It [even] sounds so old to me. The flow sounds old, the shots don't even—like what is that? That ain't a warrior talk.”



Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

He added that he's done engaging in the back and forth: “Never engaging. Never. I can't. Bro, I've been here [before]. I’ve seen how it goes. It’s been too long, too many people been called. I’m never engaging with anybody's time. Everybody's on my time. Everybody. And right now, I have the best rap album. I sound the freshest, I sound the newest, I sound the best of everybody.”

Shots between Drake and Pusha T kicked off back in 2018, with both artists dropping diss tracks aimed directly at each other. On "The Story of Adidon," Pusha T famously revealed that Drake has a son named Adonis.

Elsewhere in the interview, Push discussed losing his father in March, just four months after his mother.

“Oh man, it feels just very heavy every day,” he admits. “There's not a day that it hasn't felt heavy. You wake up, and it’s right there.”

All-in-all, Push says that he's focused on the next chapter of his career and is transitioning into a new era.

“This is a new era for me, for sure,” he says. “And by the time the transformation is done [my craft] will be mastered and ready. You'll have a niche product.”

