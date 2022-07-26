Pusha T, Benny The Butcher, Smoke DZA, and more were among the handful of rappers to lend their voices to HeadCount for the political organization's Cannabis Voter Project. The initiative hopes to inspire voters to contact their elected officials to voice their support for reforming cannabis laws.

Others featured in the video include Hit-Boy, Al Harrington, HaHa Davis, Shiest Bubz, Styles P, and more.

“These days, it often feels like politics is defined by our disagreements,” said Cannabis Voter Project director Sam D’Arcangelo, “But more than two thirds of Americans believe cannabis should be legalized. We all need to make our voices heard so elected officials know this issue is important to voters.”



The project also hopes to encourage voters to support the expungement of cannabis convictions. The American Civil Liberties Union has reported that between 2001 and 2010, there were 8.2 million marijuana arrests, 88% of which were for possessing marijuana, and that Black people were nearly four times more likely than white people to be arrested, despite similar usage rates.

“Lifestyle and culture plays such a big role in cannabis. It’s refreshing to support and join so many friends from our community to add voice to such an urgent and critical effort,” said Shiest Bubz, who cofounded The Smoker Club with Smoke DZA.

Check out the video for the Cannabis Voter Project below.

