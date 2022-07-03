Back in 2018, Dr. Dre and Xzibit were sued by three unnamed individuals who claimed they invested in the rappers' Brass Knuckles cannabis company but were subsequently "ghosted." While Dre was busy apparently making over 200 songs during the pandemic, the breach of contract lawsuit has dragged on.

Now, the case has finally been closed, and it's in favor of Dre and Xzibit. Dre and Xzibit's attorney, Darren M. Richie, took to Instagram to celebrate the good news, posting a screenshot of TMZ coverage of the original lawsuit with a big red "X" over it.

"The truth shall always prevail!" Wrote Richie in the caption. "Took about 4 years but defended @xzibit, et Al in this case and sued their a**s back too. Plaintiff took ZERO not one penny." Richie described that the striking down the lawsuit was about preserving his clients' honor. "We will never back down to BS," he continued. "People can say whatever they want but be sure to stand up and fight back for what’s right! Case closed notice of settlement publicly filed!" Understandably, Xzibit was happy with the outcome as well. He re-posted Richie's message and added, "Man!! @dre_esquire_ you are the fuckin man. Thank you for rockin with us the whole way. #Victory #MovingOn."

The unnamed plaintiffs had argued that they had agreed to sell the 14.5% stake they owned in Brass Knuckles back to Dr. Dre and Xzibit for $5 million, but that when the rubber hit the road, the two rappers were nowhere to be found. According to legal documents, Brass Knuckles was at first valued at $50 million, but it was then determined to actually be worth a whopping $170 million after the unnamed individuals had put together $5 million to buy their share.

[via]