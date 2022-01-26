Kanye West, along with a gamut of other megastars and fashion icons, have recently been seen in Paris. The collective group of creatives, artists, and innovators went to Paris for Fashion Week. An array of shows and meetings have been held, notably NIGO's Kenzo F/W22 show and the CHANEL private lunch. 2022's Fashion Week has been an eventful one, with music and fashion news spreading like wildfire since it began.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While in Paris, Kanye and PSG soccer superstar Neymar Jr. found some time to link up. While on a tour of the Paris Saint-Germain grounds, the two had a second to speak and interact. This is the first time the pair has met, both seemingly excited for the opportunity. In a photo posted by Neymar on his Instagram page, they can be seen smiling and holding up a jersey:





The jersey in question was a custom PSG jersey bearing the name "Ye" across the back. Neymar has a noted respect for Kanye's contributions to the fashion and music world, opting to say "Nice to meet u legend" as his caption.

Neymar isn't the only famous athlete seen with Kanye since the start of 2022. All-Star NFL Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in proximity to Kanye on a number of occasions in recent weeks, either chilling in the studio or wearing prototype Yeezy boots elsewhere. Kanye is known to have an appreciation for sports as a whole, and released a Kobe Bryant tribute entitled "24" on his Donda album.

We can only wonder what other news will come from Fashion Week in Paris 2022.