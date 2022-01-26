For over 20 years, NIGO has been trailblazing through the fashion scene, and his contributions have become woven into the fabric of hip-hop history. His labels and brands have been consistently prevalent in the conversation of the hottest pieces, having been worn by some of the biggest artists on the planet. Some of the brands NIGO is responsible for, or has a guiding hand in, include BAPE, Human Made, and Kenzo. He has also collaborated with Pharrell Williams on joint streetwear ventures, namely the classic Ice Cream and Billionaire Boys Club brands.



Not only is NIGO an exalted clothing icon, he also has reverence in the hip-hop and music world for a multitude of reasons. As mentioned, he and Pharrell frequently collaborate. NIGO, being a DJ and producer, released the (B)ape Sounds album under a label of the same name. The 2004 project was a compilation of tracks from BAPE Sounds artists. Since then, he's been the DJ of Japanese rap group Teriyaki Boyz.

On Tuesday, January 25th, NIGO used his Instagram page to release a teaser for upcoming album I Know NIGO. The trailer features the aforementioned Pharrell Williams on keys, and shows A$AP Rocky in a lavishly decorated mansion, viewing himself on a television screen. In NIGO's caption, the title "Arya" can be seen, which flashes across the screen in the snippet as well.





The single is set to release on Friday, January 28th.

