Lil Uzi Vert had himself a massive 2020 and while he has mostly taken a breather in 2021, that doesn't mean he has stopped making business moves. The Eternal Atake artist is now teaming up with fashion brand HUMAN MADE for a special apparel collection that will also contain some extra miscellaneous items for fans to enjoy. For those who may not know, HUMAN MADE was started by NIGO who is the man behind BAPE. HUMAN MADE has collaborated with Adidas in the past, and now, they are about to start selling new pieces with Uzi.

In the images below, you can see that there are three clothing items in particular here. These items are a t-shirt, a long-sleeve, and a hoodie. These pieces have a bat in the middle that simply says "Uzi Vert" across the chest and wings. There is also HUMAN MADE branding throughout, and the colors have been set to pink and white.

There is also a pillow in the collection and even a mug that bears the aforementioned Lil Uzi Vert bat aesthetics. Overall, it's a unique and fun capsule that should get streetwear enthusiasts excited.

As for the release date, pieces will start rolling out on Saturday, September 11th at 10 PM EST and even more pieces will drop on Sunday, September 12th at 11 AM EST. If you are interested in getting anything, you will be able to do so at the HUMAN MADE online store.

Image via HUMAN MADE

Image via HUMAN MADE

Image via HUMAN MADE

Image via HUMAN MADE

Image via HUMAN MADE

Image via HUMAN MADE

Image via HUMAN MADE