Kanye West and Julia Fox are taking their romance overseas. As Just Jared reports, the pair spent their Sunday (January 23rd) attending Kanzo Men's Fall Winter 2022/23 fashion show, which took place at Galerie Vivienne during Paris Fashion Week.

As they made their red carpet debut, both Ye and the 31-year-old actress wore denim ensembles. The father of four opted for a lighter wash jacket and jeans, pairing them with black sunglasses, gloves, and his signature boots.

Fox's cropped Schiapperelli jacket included a cone bust detail, drawing attention to her chest and her mid-drift, which she left exposed. Her medium wash pants featured patch details on the front, and she carried a small black purse in her gloved hand. On the Milan-born starlet's feet? More denim, in the form of a pair of pointy boots.

Days before their fashionable trip to Paris, the starlet dropped off a new episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, on which she assured people accusing her of "clout chasing" that she's not in a relationship with the Yeezy designer for fame or money.

"People are like 'oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," Fox told listeners.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

She continued, "It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," although the model did admit that she spent her younger years seeking out attention.

In other news, it was recently reported that Kanye West spent $400,000 on a 1-of-1 Mercedes Benz minivan – read more about that here.

[Via]