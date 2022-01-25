Calling Pharrell Williams a staple in hip-hop's timeline is an understatement. Not only is he a part of the legendary producer/artist group The Neptunes, his solo production credits have been game changers. In addition to his excellent archive of hits, Pharrell has been known to alter the trajectory of hip-hop style and fashion on more than one occasion. The prevalence of BAPE and Ice Cream in rap's collective wardrobe can be directly attributed to the streetwear icon. Most recently, though, Pharrell has been seen rocking a new luxurious piece with his own touch added to it.



Skateboard P, along with plenty of other big names in the rap industry (including Kanye West, Pusha T, and Tyler, The Creator), attended the KENZO Fashion Show on January 23rd. As expected at such a notable fashion extravaganza, artists and designers alike wore their coldest outfits to the event. Pharrell's ensemble was accentuated with diamond-studded shades, courtesy of Tiffany & Co. While his specific pair was made custom, Pharrell shared that glasses are one of the things he and Tiffany are working on:

Though Pharrell has been active in hip-hop and fashion since the early 1990's, the current generation of rappers still have utmost respect for his unique style and flair. A week prior to the KENZO fashion show, 21 Savage took to Twitter to proclaim Pharrell as "the king of drip!!" He was taken aback by how long Pharrell managed to stay so stylish.

Pharell simply replied that it's because he's "From Virginia... it's Something In The Water."