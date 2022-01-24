Pusha T's 2018 album Daytona, a 7 track drug dealer's diegesis, was met with high praise and critical acclaim. Produced entirely by GOOD Music head and worldwide phenomenon Kanye West, the exquisitely chopped samples and infectious drum patterns, coupled with Push's demeanor and delivery, instantly put the album in contention for classic status over time.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Kenzo

After that album's release, the track "Infrared" reignited the Pusha T and Drake beef, leading to a series of diss tracks which came to a head with Pusha T's "Story Of Adidon." With another highly regarded album and a victory over Drake, fans couldn't wait to hear more of what the GOOD Music executive had to offer. While the wait was more than 3 years in length, listeners have finally received new snippets from Push, and have been loving what they're hearing.

One of the new snippets came by way of Elliott Wilson's Twitter. The 52 second clip shows Pusha T rapping over a previously unheard track, which seems to pick up just where Daytona left off:

Another clip shows Pusha T and Kanye West, enjoying the preview of what's to come:

Fans were ecstatic to hear new verses from the self-proclaimed "cocaine cowboy." They took to Twitter to express their excitement:

Along with these snippets came an IG post, featuring a printed photograph of Lana Del Rey with white powder placed on top. Considering it's Pusha T, one could only assume what that is.

