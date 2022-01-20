Antonio Brown has been making quite a few moves away from the field as of late. Ever since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a blaze of glory a few weeks ago, Brown has been working on his music career. After releasing a track called "Pit Not The Palace," Brown has been promising fans that new music is on the way, and that he is looking to completely take over the music and entertainment industries.

Brown's latest moves have even attracted the attention of none other than Kanye West, who is looking to make a song with AB. In fact, the two recently got to hang out with a whole host of other celebrities including Floyd Mayweather, Madonna, and Julia Fox.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

It appears as though Kanye's influence has been rubbing off on AB as yesterday, the NFL superstar took to Instagram with a photo of himself next to a fancy sports car. What really stood out here was AB's impressive footwear, which just so happens to be Kanye's latest wild creation, the Adidas Yeezy NSLTD Boot. This is a shoe that had a lot of sneakerheads scratching their heads, although as everyone should know by now, Kanye is always looking to push boundaries with his various creations.





With this cross-promotion going down, perhaps we can expect the AB x Kanye song to release sooner rather than later. Fans are morbidly curious about the endeavor, an it would be cool to see it happen for real.