For those unfamiliar, YG Hottie is an emerging emcee from Compton, California currently operating under Waka Flocka Flame's Brick Squad Monopoly imprint. Throughout his career, he's released multiple projects and collaborated with the likes of Southside, Gucci Mane, Frenchie, Cratel, MGM, Slim Dunkin, Lex Luger, Prince, Purps, Ruga Beats, Mike Will Made It, Wooh Da Kid, Bo Deal and many more. The last we heard of Hootie was a November 2013 collaboration with childhood friend Kendrick Lamar titled "Two Presidents", which found the pair depicting themselves as the rap game Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. He also dropped a new project in early February 2014 titled Destroy & Rebuild. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all - there's more to come, we're sure, considering the newfound attention he's received since collaborating with K.Dot.