For those unfamiliar, Iyaz is a Caribbean singer, emcee and dancer who dabbles in R&B, Indie, Pop, Island Pop, Reggae, Dance, Country and Rock music. Since stepping foot in the game in 2009, he's a successful studio album (Replay, 2010) and collaborated with the likes of Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Hoang, MANN, Snoop Dogg, the New Boyz, Rick Ross, Auburn, Jay Sean, Diction, Shotta, Charice, Travie McCoy, Sean Kingston, Big Time Rush, J.R. Rotem and more. The last we heard of Iyaz was his June 2011 single "Last Forever", which was produced by David Guetta. Although we haven't heard much else from him in a minute, stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. He's currently working on a collaborative studio album with Adam Levine.