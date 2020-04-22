Originally from Spokane, Washington, Deb Never is an L.A.-based musician, known for songs like "Ugly" and her collaborations with D33J, Shlohmo, and Brockhampton. Deb began her career as a session guitarist before releasing her own music as a solo artist on SoundCloud. She released her first single, "mr nobody," independently in 2018 to positive reception. She went on to become the first female artist to be signed to D33J and Shlohmo's label, WEDIDIT Records. In 2019, she dropped "Ugly" and "Swimming," the lead singles off her debut EP, House on Wheels. Just prior to releasing the project in August of that same year, she was featured on Brockhampton's "NO HALO" off their album, Ginger.

Deb accompanied Tommy Genesis on her God is Wild tour in early 2019, as well as Dominic Fike on his Rain or Shine tour later that year. Tommy was also featured on the remix of Deb's song "Same" off House of Wheels. Most recently, Deb teamed up with breakout producer, Kenny Beats, to deliver "Stone Cold" in March of 2020.

Stylistically, Deb's music evokes elements of grunge, emo, and hip hop. She has cited both Nirvana and Three 6 Mafia as two of her major musical influences.