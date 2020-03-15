Deb Never & Kenny Beats Go For A Stunner With "Stone Cold"

The smooth vocals of Deb Never were almost made to mesh with a super producer like Kenny Beats, and that becomes even more apparent when you hear their sounds collide on a new collaboration titled "Stone Cold."



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Inspired by legendary king of the ring Stone Cold Steve Austin, this slow-burning number speaks about a dude who sees himself as the toughest person on the planet, both physically and emotionally. However, Deb writes off his toxic masculinity as "desperate for attention" that ultimately just makes him nothing more than a lonely boy at heart. Harsh words for sure, but sometimes you got to just call things like you see them. If the championship belt fits, we say wear it!

Give a listen to "Stone Cold" by Deb Never and Kenny Beats below, and also peep the retro wrestling-themed music video as well:

Quotable Lyrics:

Stone cold, Steve Austin

Desperate for attention

He's slammin’ bodies left and right, just to prove a point

Yeah, yeah

That he's the strongest man alive, but a lonely boy

Yeah, yeah

Can you pick up?

Can you hear me? Can you make up your mind?

Get your weight up

Sh*t feels heavy, it gets better with time