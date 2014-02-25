We tend to hear more about rappers than the producers who make their tracks, but the number of brilliant producers is not lacking. Shlogmo is an up-and-coming electronic musician from Los Angeles. He began his music career in 2009 and has since released his debut studio album (“Bad Vibes”, 2011), several EP’s and other projects, and has produced for several notable artists.
He has collaborated with artists including Gonjasufi, Flash Bang Grenada, Salva, Tomas Barfod, Flume, Ryan Hemsworth, and Jeremih. In February 2014, Shlohmo dropped a track called “No More” from his forthcoming joint EP with Jeremih. No official release date has been announced but it is expected to be released in early 2014.