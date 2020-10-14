DaniLeigh took a path similar to Jennifer Lopez and Tupac Shakur when she got her foot in the door of the entertainment industry by starting as a backup dancer. She wanted to become a singer, but it was her dancing that helped her accomplish that goal. Most notably, the Miami native made inroads in the industry when she danced for Nelly Furtado and Pharrell Williams. Before Dani broke out on her own, she formed a duo with a close friend, called Curly Fryz, and in an effort to pursue her dreams, at the age of 16 she moved from Florida to L.A. with her family in tow.

In 2013, at the age of 18, she managed to capture the attention of Prince. He asked that she choreograph the music video for his single, “Breakfast Can Wait," and she received his mentorship from thereon. His death in 2016 narrowly preceded DaniLeigh signing to Def Jam in 2017, when the Senior VP of A&R discovered her.

Her debut EP, Summer With Friends, was released in September 2017, and featured the successful single, “All I Know.” As she followed up the release with 2018’s The Plan, she solidified her distinct brand: a sample-savvy blend of Rap/R&B and hip-swaying Latin Pop. The Plan proved pivotal to her ability to draw in diverse audiences, as Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, YBN Nahmir, and YG contributed verses. Additionally, the album’s track “Easy,” was remixed with Chris Brown, and has since become among her most popular records.