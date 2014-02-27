Da Mafia 6ix is a hip-hop group that, when founded in 2013, consisted of five of the six original members of Three 6 Mafia. In December 2013, group member Lord Infamous passed away in Memphis, Tennesse, the city in which the group is based, leaving four members: DJ Paul (brother of Lord Infamous), Crunchy Black, Koppsta Knicca, and Gangsta Boo. Juicy J was the only original Three 6 Mafia member not part of the group due to label issues.

Da Mafia 6ix dropped their first project in November 2013, a mixtape titled “6iX Commandments”. The tape featured guests including Yelawolf, 8Ball & MJG, Krayzie Bone, SpaceGhostPurrp, Lil Wyte, La Chat, and others. The project was produced primarily by DJ Paul. Da Mafia 6ix announced in February 2014 dates for the “Triple 6ix Sinners Tour”. They are working on their debut album and it is expected to drop in early 2014.