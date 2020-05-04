Artist Bio Follow

Clever may just be breaking into the rap scene, but that doesn’t mean he’s new to this. The Alabama native has been writing poetry for many years prior to taking up a rap career, and proves to be a talented songwriter as well. The artist has seemingly lived many different lives before finding success-- from radio show host in his hometown, to spending some time behind bars, to getting tied up in a bad record deal.

He spent many years writing songs for other people, from all walks of life too, not just hip-hop. Clever has penned everything from operas, to Christmas songs and more. When Clever finally got out of his deal, he was able to focus on his solo career once again, releasing his first and song video in 2018, “When Only You Will Do.”

The record took off rather quickly, going viral and catching the eyes and ears of Lil Bibby, which would eventually lead to a Juice WRLD connection. It’s only spiraled from there for the talented rapper-slash-singer, he’s managed high-profile collaborations with everyone from Post Malone to Justin Bieber. At this point, his biggest feature is on Justin Bieber's album Changes with the collab "Forever." His song with NLE Choppa, "Stick By My Side," is also one of his biggest records.

He’s slowly but surely answering the question he asked on his debut EP title, Who Is Clever?