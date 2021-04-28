Those "thoughts and prayers" for Baby Blue worked because the singer is celebrating by hitting the streets. Just six days ago, news surfaced tate Pretty Ricky singer Baby Blue had been shot during an alleged attempted robbery. With all of the losses in the Rap community recently, fans of the R&B artist sent well wishes and kind thoughts by the thousands on social media. Reports stated that Baby Blue was in critical condition and all anyone could do was wait for an update.

Soon, Blue's brother, Pretty Ricky singer Spectacular, shared a photo of Blue in the hospital looking as if he was in good spirits. Still, Blue claimed he had to learn how to walk and breathe on his own again. That recovery was quick because he let it be known he's back in action.

On Instagram, Blue shared a video of himself as he relaxed in what looked to be a nightclub or at a party. The singer grinned as he displayed his grill under pink lights. "Back outside. All Glory to God. #BounceBack," he wrote in the caption. People couldn't believe that he was out and about so quickly, especially after saying that he was shot in the lung.

Check out the video below.