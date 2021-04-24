Earlier this week, it was with heavy hearts we reported that Baby Blue, most known for being a member of the Miami-bred group Pretty Ricky, had reportedly been shot on Wednesday morning (April 21) during a failed armed robbery. He was reported to be in critical condition in a hospital after the shooting and was apparently "fighting for his life."



Scott Gries/Getty Images

The incident took place while the rapper was hosting a release party for his new single "Jerry Rice" at the Sparez Bowling Alley in South Florida. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, piercing his lung and getting stuck in his back. Previously explaining he would have to relearn to breathe and walk again, new footage obtained by TMZ of him taking his first steps since the shooting assure he's making a speedy recovery.

The video shows the Pretty Ricky rapper on Friday (April 23) with hospital staff helping him get on his 2 feet and use a walker to get down the hallway of the Florida hospital he's been staying at while recovering. Obviously, Baby Blue is not completely nursed back to full health yet, but the video is surely a good sign. The publication also reports he's now breathing on his own already after initially requiring a ventilator.

As mentioned briefly, the rapper was attempting to protect his cousin earlier in the week during the attempted armed robbery that left him with a gunshot wound. He managed to grab the gun from one of the subjects but unfortunately ended up getting shot in the process. The two suspects pulled up on the Pretty Ricky rapper and his crew and attempted to snatch his gold chain.

Prayers up that Baby Blue can continue on to make a full recovery.

