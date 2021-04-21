Baby Blue of Pretty Ricky fame was reportedly shot on Wednesday morning, according to Hollywood Unlocked. A member of Pretty Ricky's team messaged the outlet revealing that the artist was approached by two armed robbers. The artist was reportedly shot and is currently in critical condition inside of the hospital where they said he's "fighting for his life."



Scott Gries/Getty Images

The incident took place at Sparez Bowlin Alley in Miami, Florida where the rapper was hosting a release party for his new single, "Jerry Rice." The message also suggests that the Pretty Ricky star "shut down 2 armed men." Footage of the aftermath of the shooting emerged shortly after the news of the shooting. The graphic footage shows the singer on the floor while someone was frantically screaming for help.

Baby Blue has seemingly been trying to roll out new solo music over the past year. The single "Jerry Rice" marks the first of 2021 but last summer, he paired up with Jacquees for their collaboration, "Satisfied." Prior to his recent solo efforts, Pretty Ricky was plotting on the release of new music to accompany the Millenium Tour which was set to continue throughout 2020 until the pandemic struck, forcing every tour to cancel.

We will continue to keep you updated on Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue situation. Please keep him in your prayers during this time.