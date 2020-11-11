The topic on everyone's lips in the American political arena is voter fraud. President Donald Trump has lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, but the sitting Commander-in-Chief isn't leaving the White House without a fight. The mail-in ballots pushed Biden over the finish line in tight races in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, however, Trump believes that the Democrats stole the election. He contends that he's the true winner of the presidential race and he aims to prove it.

There have been reports about Trump filing lawsuits in various states, claiming that there was fraud in the counting process, and when Pennsylvania postal worker Richard Hopkins came forward, Republicans thought they had proof. Hopkins said that a postmaster "instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day." Lindsey Graham included that testimony in a letter to the Justice Department, reports The Washington Post, in an effort to open a federal investigation.

However, it's being reported by the Democratic Oversight Committee that on Friday (November 6), Hopkins recanted his story and didn't offer up an explanation as to why he claimed there was fraud in the first place. On Monday (November 9), Hopkins spoke with the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General and even signed an affidavit stating that the allegations he made about the postmaster weren't true.

Adding more confusion to this story is Hopkins who, according to TWP, later denied recanting. “I’m here to say I did not recant my statements. That did not happen," he reportedly stated in a video. Trump officials reportedly believe that Hopkins is but a small fry in the grand scheme, and it's unclear how long this lawsuit process will continue.

[via][via]