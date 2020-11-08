Donald Trump refuses to lose, apparently. Results came in yesterday revealing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have won the election. Shocking to none, Donald Trump and his campaign have been fighting the facts. They've claimed that there was widespread voter fraud in the places that they lost.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Lawsuits his campaign has filed have already been dismissed and it looks like Trump will continue to try to delegitimize the election at every opportunity he has. This morning, he went on a full-blown rant, quoting former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich with unsubstantiated claims of this being a "stolen election" and calling election officials thieves.

"We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states," he tweeted. Before diving into anything else he said, it should be clearly noted that the President of the United States is citing a British poll as proof of voter fraud in the U.S. Election.

"We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline. It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots," he continued, quoting Jonathan Turley.

The series of tweets is a stark contrast to what Fox News reported yesterday. As right-wing outlets have pleaded with Trump to bow out gracefully, sources close to Fox reportedly revealed that the President is willing to concede and peacefully execute a transfer of power if his legal challenges don't hold up. Now, State judges have already dismissed Trump's lawsuits over the election results so he would have to take it to Supreme Court. Even with Amy Coney Barrett to the SCOTUS, Trump nor his team have provided an ounce of evidence to back up their claim.

