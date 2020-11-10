President Donald Trump is demanding that recount by any means necessary, and Wendy Williams agrees that he should have one. The 2020 presidential election in the United States proved to be a nail-biter as Americans waited for days for the projected winner—President-Elect Joe Biden—to be determined. Post-voting day (November 3), Trump made it clear that he not only didn't believe in mail-in ballots, but he vehemently stated that the election was being stolen from him. Lawsuits have been reportedly filed in various states, in particular Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania where there are accusations that the counting process was fraudulent. There is little to no evidence that any fraud or election rigging occurred, but President Trump isn't budging.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

Wendy Williams used her platform to comment on recent election events and said that she believes Trump deserves his recount. “I do believe that Donald Trump, our president, has every right to investigate," said Wendy. "If he feels this election was stolen from him, then he has the right. He and his chief counsel, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who have been on TV all weekend long explaining what’s going to happen, then he has the right.”

She added, “Just, Mr. President, if I can ask one favor of you on behalf of all of us: Don’t hold the process up too much. We must move on with our lives.” Do you agree with Wendy Williams? Check out her Hot Topics segment about the election results below.