Post Malone has been keeping busy during the pandemic, hunkering down in the studio and preparing his next studio album for release. According to the superstar artist's manager Dre London, we're in store for something special when it does release. This week, London took to Instagram to build hype for Posty's next moves.

Sharing a video of the rockstar artist casually strumming on an acoustic guitar, Dre London wrote, "I know [the world] waiting for that @postmalone musical fix! Stand by!! We planning to do a few special things during #2021."

The album was previously teased for a release last year, but the pandemic seems to have pushed back those plans. He previously had this to say about the body of work.

"I’m working on an album now. There’s so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people’s spirits. Because it’s a dark time in America. In the darkest of times, I’m just trying to make something beautiful out of it."

Posty says that the music is different from anything he's ever released, adding, "To be honest, I think everyone in America is going a little bit crazy sitting at home all day. So I’ve gone a little bit crazy, and I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think — to me — is some of the best I’ve made."



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Post Malone recently donated 10,000 pairs of his sold-out Crocs collaboration to frontline medical workers across the country. He's also been teased for a possible collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, who said this during an interview: "Who knows if I might do it again. But I'm sure it's possible. Posty and Ty Dolla $ign album coming soon."

Stay tuned for Posty's next moves!