Post Malone is either a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan, supports Wiz Khalifa hard, or just really likes the colors black and yellow. The world-renowned superstar just updated his social pages with a candid photo of himself posing in front of his baller truck, which boasts a glossy black finish on the outside and, on the interior, sleek yellow details. The whip is flashy enough but, as if he was attempting to out-extra himself, the "Wow" singer completed the ensemble by matching his outfit to the vehicle. Sporting a camo cap atop his dome, the rest of Malone's look was carefully designed to bring out the bold shades of his car. His bright yellow jacket, black pants, and Mastermind Japan x Uggs on his feet explain exactly why Post Malone, who rarely posts on social media, would want to share this moment with his audience. It was basically perfect.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Enjoying another career year with the release of Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone has catapulted himself into unique territory, splitting time between the pop and hip-hop genres and appealing to pretty much everybody. He recently detailed his move over to the entertainment industry, making his debut in films and teasing us with what's to come in his career. Maybe he can aid Pantone in determining the color of the year for 2021 because that shade of yellow is pretty lit.