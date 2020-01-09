At the beginning of the decade, would anybody have guessed that Post Malone, of all people, would have three of the most popular songs of the last ten years? The "White Iverson" rapper blew up on SoundCloud a few years ago and his rise to superstardom has been nothing short of incredible. With his goofy persona and his face filled with ink markings, the Texas-raised rapper has become a true fan-favorite after being criticized for so long by the hip-hop community. Everything he releases turns to gold with all three of his albums enjoying tremendous chart success, streaming like crazy. It's honestly no surprise, knowing what he's become, that three of his records made Nielsen's list of the top-streamed songs of the decade but one newcomer is lucky enough to find his name right at the top.

As we begin a new decade, we look back at all the amazing hits we received in the 2010s. If you were wondering what the ten largest songs of the last ten years were, we've got you covered, beginning with the one-year-old "Old Town Road" at the pole position with 2.5 billion total streams. Right behind it is "Despacito" with Post Malone's first entry, "rockstar," earning the third spot. Elsewhere on the chart, Posty finds himself at No. 7 and No. 9 with "Congratulations" and "Sunflower" respectively. Of course, it would be incomplete without Drake's "God's Plan" earning a spot, as well as the ultra-popular "Lucid Dreams" from the late Juice WRLD.

Are there any surprises on this list? Who do you think will lead the next decade in hits?