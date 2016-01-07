nielsen
- MusicViewership For 2023 MTV VMAs Sees Massive SurgeThis year's show had the highest ratings in three years.By Tallie Spencer
- NumbersNBA YoungBoy Sold More Records Than Juice WRLD & The Beatles Last YearYoungBoy Never Broke Again was the seventh best-selling artist of 2019.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersPost Malone, Juice WRLD & Lil Nas X Have Most Streamed Songs Of The DecadeDrake, Bruno Mars, 21 Savage and others also had some of the most popular songs of the decade.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Premiere's Official HBO Ratings Revealed"Game Of Thrones" fans stand united under the HBO banner. By Mitch Findlay
- Music6ix9ine & Travis Scott Billboard Mix-Up Might Lead To Legal Action: ReportThe battle for the top spot results in threats of legal action.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY" May Actually Be No. 1 Album Over Travis Scott's "Astroworld"There may have been a discrepancy in the initial reports.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPusha T & A$AP Rocky's First Week Sales Projections Are HereHere's how "TESTING" and "DAYTONA" are expected to perform.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Had The Most Watched Debut Of Any Original Netflix Content"Stranger Things" is number one. By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersNetflix's "Bright" Had 11 Million Viewers Within First Three Days Of ReleaseNetflix's Bright received some major attention following it's release. By Aron A.
- NumbersJay-Z's "4:44" Will Not Appear On The Billboard Album Chart This WeekJay-Z will have to wait another week to make the chart.By Matt F
- NewsThe Weeknd, Drake, & Fetty Wap Crack Top 10 Best-Selling Albums Of 2015Meanwhile, Adele's "25" more than doubled the sales of any other album.By Danny Schwartz