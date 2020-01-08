For the last couple of years, we've been slowly shifting away from SoundCloud rap, putting more of a focus on other subgenres within the hip-hop landscape. When you think of the strongest artists from the SoundCloud era, a few names come to mind. One man who claims to have invented the wave is Smokepurpp. The Florida native has adamantly reminded his supporters that, when it comes to SoundCloud rap, he should be referred to as its originator. He's not exactly capping either. Purpp did play a big part in the popularization of the medium as a means to "pop" in the mainstream. There are two other artists that earned some praise from Purpp though.



Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Sitting down for a video interview with HipHopDX, Smokepurpp noted that he wasn't instrumental in bringing the streaming service to the forefront. There were stars both before and after him that helped him do so. When asked who the most impactful SoundCloud artists of all time are, Purpp started with an obvious choice.

"For sure Post Malone because he was like the first artist to actually blow up on SoundCloud," he said. "He was the first artist to really go big like that from SoundCloud. And fucking [XXXTentacion] for sure. I feel like X played a big part."

Of course, Purpp named himself as the third most impactful SoundCloud artist of his generation. Do you agree with his picks? They seem pretty solid.