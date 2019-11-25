If you happened to have missed it, the 2019 American Music Awards took place Sunday night at LA's Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest stars in music came out to celebrate this year’s biggest hits. Of course, the show had a plethora of live performances as well, which were recapping for you right here. Everyone from Selena Gomez & Lizzo to Post Malone & Travis Scott all graced the stage last night for a live rendition of their respective hits. There was even a special cameo from Ozzy Osbourne too.

Selena Gomez opened the night with her newest hits, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now,” before Lizzo came out and delivered a soulful performance of her hit song “Jerome," off her album Cuz I Love You. While she didn't perform “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo did have the legendary Tyra Banks introduce her before she showed out on stage however.

Later in the night, Tyler the Creator introduced Bilie Eilish. "Earlier this year my album was the number one album in the country, but then this 17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that," Tyler said, laughing. Billie would go onto make her AMA debut with a performance of "All The Good Girls Go to Hell."

But it was Post Malone’s performance that brought the stage down, inviting Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott out for a rock star rendition of "Take What You Want.”

Elsewhere throughout the night, fans were treated to performances from Toni Braxton, Shawn Mendes, Camilo Cabillo, and even Taylor Swift, the latter of which brought out Halsey & Camilla Cabello to perform “Shake It Off.”