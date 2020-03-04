Post Malone decided to update everyone on his growing jewelry collection by paying a visit to GQ for their "On The Rocks" segment. where he showed off the latest pieces in his expanded stock. Posty appeared on GQ's "On The Rocks" segment a whole 3-and-a-half years ago, where he mostly just showed off various gold chains, but now, his collection boasts more expensive and refined items.

Since his last appearance on the segment, the jewelry afficionado has added a series of luxury watches, including a factory diamond-set Nautilus and an army green Patek Philippe Aquanaut. His most notable set of belongings in the watch department is a trio of Richard Mille pieces, which includes his post expensive timepiece: a $1 million RM-052 Tourbillon Skull Asia Edition. While he doesn't consider himself a "ring guy," Post owns a number of icy bands, including one diamond number that he wears on his opposite ring finger "to marry myself, because no one will ever love me like I love myself."

Among his pieces are several gifts from fellow celebrities and past and present tourmates like 21 Savage and Swae Lee. Of course, he had to flaunt his now-infamous Dallas Cowboys star chain, which is said to have cost $250,000. Watch the full segment above, and catch his previous "On The Rocks" video below to compare.