If you're looking for a penpal during these trying times, or if you want to send your fire mixtape to an established rapper, this is your shot. Post Malone has officially come through, dropping his phone number on Instagram and inviting all of his fans to interact personally with him.

Artists have been doing this for months. With stars including Tinashe, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Diddy, and more all sharing their digits online, it has become easier than ever to communicate with the men and women we idolize. Post Malone is one of the world's strongest hitmakers, sharing his songwriting talent with the world through his three highly-successful albums. If you've been meaning to send him a compliment but he hasn't yet responded to your direct message, you can officially double up with a text message.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Posting a new bathroom selfie and showing off his 'fit for the 'gram, Post Malone invited his fans to hit him up.

"text me:) 817-270-6440," wrote the singer.

There is no telling how quickly he will respond if he even does. However, this is just an extra way for the fans to feel connected.

Give it a try and let us know what he replies with!