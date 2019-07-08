Last week, Post Malone released his new single with Young Thug after teasing it for a few days. "Goodbyes" serves as a natural follow-up to "Wow," using similar vocal techniques and harmony usage to create a straight line between both songs. There are no current plans for an upcoming album but Posty does look to be putting in major work in the studio. He decided to celebrate the release of his new track by dropping a merch collection for his biggest fans, introducing a number of fresh offerings for his diehards.

The new gear is perfect for the summer, with Malone encouraging people to hit their nearest pool party with some specially-branded equipment. The capsule includes a "Goodbyes" towel, t-shirts that promote the song as if it were a movie, posters, vinyls, and even a pool float. The thing about the pool float is that you too can come back from the dead like Post did in the "Goodbyes" video. That's right... it's a coffin.

Are any of you planning on copping the Post Malone coffin pool float? If not, take a look at the rest of the selection above and let us know which piece you're feeling the most. Listen to Post Malone's new single with Young Thug below.