Post Malone has had a pretty productive first week of the month, shortly after dropping the audio for his breakup anthem with Young Thug, "Goodbyes" on the 5th of the month, Malone took to sharing the - pretty graphic - music video with fans as well. The original, R-rated video, featured a violent, knife-laden fight scene between Post's posse and a rival gang. Intended to be a "literal take on the metaphorical struggle between love and mortality that Post touches on with the song's lyrics," the clip did not hold back in terms of creative expression. And now, 2 days after the video's release, Malone returns yet again with an alternative version of the clip, this time with a much more family-friendly makeover.

The PG-Rated remodel, shows Post embodying the immortality of emotion, by portraying a love-crazed zombie in a video that has a retro feel to it. Malone impassionately wanders around a small town for most of the video, in search of his soulmate. He is eventually lead to a bar where Young Thug is performing for a crowd, tand happens to find said soul-mate there. In a touching sentiment, as others hastily flee at the sight of the zombie'd Malone, the girl stays put while Post lovingly sings directly to her.