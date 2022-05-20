Above all else, Post Malone is a child at heart, which is likely why he agreed to sing the theme song for Andy Samberg and John Mulaney's new animated flick, Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers. The PG-rated movie also features the voice acting talents of Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Will Arnett, and Kiki Layne, among others.

As Uproxx reports, it was previously unveiled that Posty was tapped to soundtrack the lead song, but now that the film has arrived on Disney+, we've finally heard what the full-length track sounds like, and it has the potential to stay stuck in your head for hours, to say the least.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The song isn't an original by Malone, instead, they opted to have him cover the 1989 version of the theme by The Jets for the animated Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers series.

This isn't the only time that the soon-to-be father of one has been commissioned to work on a film soundtrack. In 2018, his collaboration with Swae Lee on "Sunflower" was famously used in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, and just last year he covered Hootie And The Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" from 1995 in collaboration with Pokémon's 25th anniversary.

The Hollywood's Bleeding hitmaker has also been sharing singles from his upcoming twelve carat toothache album as he gears up for its arrival on June 3rd. Most recently we saw him perform both "Cooped Up" with Roddy Ricch and "Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol" on Saturday Night Live – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]