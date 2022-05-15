Post Malone had a ton of praise for Roddy Ricch while speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about their recent collaboration, "Cooped Up." The interview comes ahead of Malone's upcoming fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache.

As for how the song came together, Malone explained: "I'm trying, man. I'm trying. I've been out of my bag for a long time, and I'm trying to hop back in there, man. We knew what we wanted to say, and we knew what we wanted to express, not only in a song but in that particular moment on the album. And yeah, it just came super naturally. I couldn't even tell you. I was probably on the s***ter when I wrote it."



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

"He's just such an incredible man and just a natural performer and vocalist and lyricist," Malone remarked, speaking about Ricch directly. "And he just gets after it, and it's so cool. Dude, and just to watch him grow. And he's such a beautiful, beautiful man. And so talented, man. I'm so pumped."

On Saturday night, Malone is set to make his debut on Saturday Night Live, alongside host Selena Gomez.

Be on the lookout for Malone's new project, Twelve Carat Toothache, on June 3rd. The project will be Malone's first full-length effort since 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding.

Check out Malone's interview with Lowe below.