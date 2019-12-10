It's been a year filled with milestones for Post Malone, but many of them have arrived in the final quarter. He dropped his third studio album, Hollywood Bleeding, at the top of September, but it has managed to break a bunch of records in a relatively short period of time. According to a report from Hits Daily Double, Hollywood Bleeding is the biggest album of the year, amassing almost 3 billion streams. His album surpassed Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Ariana Grande's thank u, next.

If you read Post Malone's "Spotify Wrapped" that was shared by his manager, Dre London, last week, this news shouldn't be too surprising. On that streaming service alone, Post's songs garnered 6.2 billion streams globally, making him Spotify's most streamed artist of the year overall. In terms of decade roundups, Post is crushing too. Spotify revealed that he was their third most-listened to artist of the past ten years.

Hollywood Bleeding's mind-blowing streaming numbers could be largely attributed to all the hits on that record. "Sunflower" hit No. 1 on Billboard and tied the record for most weeks spent in the Top 10. "Wow." was also a huge single that made it up to No. 2 on the chart. Post's latest single, "Circles", which released just ahead of the album, has spent two weeks at No. 1 so far and is continuing to hover around the top spot.

On top of all these achievements, Post Malone just dropped his fresh Crocs collaboration.