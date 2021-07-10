Everyone was off last weekend including rappers and musicians who largely held off from releasing new music. It's understandable since most people were spending some much-needed time with family and friends to celebrate the 4th of July. However, we're back and at 'em for the top of July and we got some incredible music this past weekend. As usual, we highlighted everything that you should have on rotation this weekend for our latest Fire Emoji update. Here's the breakdown:

It feels like a long time since we've heard from Post Malone. The release of Hollywood's Bleeding in 2019 cemented him as a leader in pop music. Fans particularly enjoyed his exit from the realms of hip-hop to dabble into other genres, such as rock. However, hip-hop was the vehicle that led his success and his latest record is a reflection of that. It was only necessary that the Playboi Carti-inspired "Motley Crew" lit up our playlist this week.

Vince Staples' self-titled album is an excellent return after a near-three year hiatus. The rapper's latest project is filled with incredible moments but fans are keeping "THE SHINING" in heavy rotation.

Aside from Vince and Post, we also got new heat from Bas who just dropped off his new single, "The Jackie" ft. J Cole and Lil Tjay. Additionally, Nicki Minaj's remix of Bia's "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" is an anthem that's riding out this July weekend.

Peep the playlist below.