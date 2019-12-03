It was only a matter of time before Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her beau Dennis McKinney were back to planning their wedding ceremony. The pair's ups and downs have been laid out in the media as Porsha confirmed that Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar.



"Dennis has moved out. It's been about four or five days," Porsha revealed on Real Housewives of Atlanta. "We were arguing about something I found in his phone that I found to be inappropriate, and then, that's when I realized he was unfaithful to me while I was carrying our child. There are a lot of crazy rumors about Dennis in the blogs and I had questions about the situation and I just feel like I haven't gotten the total truth."

Obviously, this season of the show was filmed months ago, and by the time the first episode aired, Porsha and Dennis's relationship was back on. Porsha caught up with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and shared an update about her relationship. "We're still working it out, we really are. We are re-engaged, yeah," she stated. "We were engaged at first and we had a break-up and then...we are working on our family. It takes time. I love him, he loves me and we're doing what's best for our family. That's really all you can do."

Porsha also revealed that she and Dennis don't have a date for their wedding, but it will definitely happen sometime in 2020. A viewer wanted to know if she was wearing the same engagement ring that she had to give back. "Yeah, that was shady," she said with a laugh. Watch a clip of Porsha on Watch What Happens Live below.