Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have called it quits after eight months of being engaged and just three months after welcoming their baby girl into the world, E! News reports. Fans suspected that something was off with the engaged couple began doing unfollows on Instagram and rumours started going around suggesting Dennis cheated on Porsha with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.

Dennis quickly followed up denying such allegations. "These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," he told the publication. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC."

It's unclear just what caused the split if it wasn't infidelity but we can only hope the exes come to an agreement with custody so they can both enjoying special moments with their growing daughter.

"No one will ever understand what it means to me—for me to have gone through a miscarriage before, all by myself, without the person who made that child with me as my support, to now be pregnant and have the man who is the father of my child be so loving, so thoughtful, it means the world to me," Porsha previously stated on the Real Housewives after Dennis' proposal - things change fast.