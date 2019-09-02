Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley broke up back in June just three months after welcoming a daughter into the world. Things got sticky when reports started swirling around that Dennis had cheated on Porsha but he was quick to shut down such allegations. "These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," he said.

It looks as though the love has come back around since the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted in Las Vegas with Dennis all over her and she wasn't shy about posting the images to Instagram. In the post below, it's obvious that the couple and their friends attended an adults-only party and let loose the whole time.

Before Porsha and Dennis broke up, the couple was also engaged to be married and had been for eight months. "No one will ever understand what it means to me—for me to have gone through a miscarriage before, all by myself, without the person who made that child with me as my support, to now be pregnant and have the man who is the father of my child be so loving, so thoughtful, it means the world to me," Porsha previously stated at the time of her engagement.

We can only hope their reunion is stronger than before.