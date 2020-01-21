Reality star Porsha Williams's relationship was back in the headlines after another accusation of infidelity surfaced. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's storyline for the current season is centered around the rebuilding of her relationship with fiancé Dennis McKinley. It was revealed that Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant because he claims he wasn't as sexually attracte to her whicle she was with child. The couple broke up only to reconcile months later, and now there are reports that he was spotted at a diner in Atlanta with multiple women at four o'clock in the morning.

Porsha was in the hot set when she visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, and things got awkward when she struggled to answer questions about her romance. "You know, we're working on our relationship," she said with a smile. Andy then asked her if she trusts Dennis. "Huh?... I think you ask that every time I come here." It seems as if she was trying to avoid the question as she laughed. "I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together and just pray for us."

Later, Andy questioned Porsha about the recent rumors that Dennis was spotted at a diner. "Was that blip in your relationship when you read about that?" Andy asked. Porsha replied, "Um, uh, I don't know." Andy wanted to know what she meant. "What do you mean, I don't know," Porsha stated. "I don't know!... The blogs, you know, he was out, I don't know. Can y'all juts continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?"

Meanwhile, Dennis recently openly apologized to Porsha's family for his previous infidelities. Check out Porsha's Watch What Happens Live clip below.