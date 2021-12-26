Popstar Benny's "Album*" Is A Whirlwind Of Eccentric Undergound & Alternative Rap

Over the past couple of years, Atlanta producer Popstar Benny has been slowly but surely becoming one of the most prolific beatmakers in the city, and he has landed placements on 6 Dogs' posthumous album RONALD, songs with UnoTheActivist and Thouxanbanfauni, and gold-certified records like Rod Wave's third studio album SoulFly.

In addition to expanding his production discography, Popstar Benny has also proven that he has an ear for talent, as evidenced by his work as a manager for rising Atlanta-based artist Bear1Boss. Now, Benny has assembled a behemoth of a project that showcases both his beat-making and A&R skills.

Aptly titled Album*, the 15-track effort presents a vast array of underground artists, from the aforementioned Bear1Boss to other Atlanta upstarts such as YellaBandanna, MuddyMya, and Jelani Imani. Familiar faces such as Key!, MIKE, and Tony Shnnow are also featured on the album, making for a compelling, whirlwind of a record.

For a crash course on the next wave of rising alternative rappers, give Popstar Benny's sprawling new Album* a listen below. Let us know if you're feeling the 15-track project in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Bear1Boss — swagging! v3

2. Slayer77 — news to me

3. Bear1Boss & Mercury — sea!

4. Slayer77 — colgate

5. Atl Smook — derek jeter

6. Niontay & MIKE — atl freestyle

7. Tony Shhnow — robin jeans

8. MuddyMya — fun

9. Didit — got2live

10. 10kdunkin — habit

11. Key! + Tony Shhnow — network!

12. YellaBandanna — merry go

13. Jelani Imani — 4 my sons

14. Bear1Boss — ball forever freestyle

15. Slayer77 — go rest